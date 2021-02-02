Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $72.14

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock worth $199,507,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH opened at $75.99 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

