Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Target Price at $31.69

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.