Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $11.98

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.