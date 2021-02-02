Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $43.00

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 138,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,144. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

