Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target at $16.15

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

FTMNF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

