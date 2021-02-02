Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $52.31

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

