Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $386.64

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.64.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $350.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

