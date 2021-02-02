Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $18.50

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,463,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Cameco by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 654,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

