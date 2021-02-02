Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT at $92.89

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

ATVI opened at $91.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

