Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $804.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 133.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 51.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

