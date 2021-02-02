Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $5.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.