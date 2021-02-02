Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

SOLO opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $625.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.