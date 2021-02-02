Brokerages Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce $735.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.41 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

WISH stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.