Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,269. The firm has a market cap of $231.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

In related news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

