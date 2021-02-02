Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.39. 6,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,706. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

