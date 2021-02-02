Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s share price rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 652,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,111,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $163.96 million, a P/E ratio of -161.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

