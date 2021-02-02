Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.53-5.53 EPS.

Shares of BR opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

