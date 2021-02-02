Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Bridge Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $502.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

BDGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

