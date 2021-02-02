Brian Carolan Sells 7,500 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Carolan sold 195 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $11,680.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $65.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

