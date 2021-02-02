Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 201,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 181,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

BAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braskem by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

