BQT Reaches Market Cap of $779,754.84 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. BQT has a total market capitalization of $779,754.84 and $1,458.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BQT has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BQT Coin Profile

BQT is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

