Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Up 7.8%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 8,257,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,200,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. Equities analysts expect that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark Starkey acquired 30,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

