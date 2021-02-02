Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,641,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $44,466.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day moving average of $239.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

