Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.