Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Norbord by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 409,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Norbord by 110.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter worth about $16,653,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norbord by 41.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norbord by 637.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 264,400 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OSB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

