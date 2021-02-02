Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 157,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 175,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.