Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 202,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 614.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 141,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

