Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

