Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

