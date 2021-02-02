Bounce Token (BOT) Price Up 267.9% Over Last Week

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded up 267.9% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for $2,226.94 or 0.06390761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $65.69 million and approximately $19.02 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00149931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00261064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037548 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

Bounce Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.