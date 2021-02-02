Bottos (BTO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $100,195.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $100,195.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

