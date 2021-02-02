Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
Shares of BAH opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26.
In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
