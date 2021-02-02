Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.