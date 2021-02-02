Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of LON BONH remained flat at $GBX 9.75 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday. 40,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,472. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. Bonhill Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 28.75 ($0.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.77.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

