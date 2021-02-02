Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.18

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and traded as high as $27.21. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 1,839 shares traded.

BOWFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $87.22 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

