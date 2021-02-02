Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.48. 732,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 408,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Blucora alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $839.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blucora by 181.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Blucora in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.