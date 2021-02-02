Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) stock opened at C$8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.56. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$445.23 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$94,525.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,328.43.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

