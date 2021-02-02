BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $163.00 at JMP Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.11.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL stock opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.79 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth $7,821,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 244,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,103 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.