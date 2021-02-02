Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

