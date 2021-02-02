BitGreen (BITG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,822.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.59 million and $40,822.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00181633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000248 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009983 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002878 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

