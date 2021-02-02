BitBall (BTB) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1.11 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,732.20 or 1.00409590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00029790 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

