Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

