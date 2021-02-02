Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

FLTB stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.