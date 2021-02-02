Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,324.66

Shares of Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,324.66 and traded as high as $4,450.00. Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) shares last traded at $4,335.00, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,324.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,163.70. The stock has a market cap of £225.67 million and a PE ratio of 31.44.

About Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.