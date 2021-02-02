Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 11.7% Higher

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.02. 61,364,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 136,907,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

