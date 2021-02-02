Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.40. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.