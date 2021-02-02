Biogen (BIIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BIIB opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.40. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.
In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
