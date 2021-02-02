Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.52. Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.94 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:BTI)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.