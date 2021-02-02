Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TECH traded up $39.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,713. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.13. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $361.47.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.