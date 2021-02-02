Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of BILI opened at $121.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bilibili by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

