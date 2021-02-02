BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

