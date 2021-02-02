BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
BHP stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.