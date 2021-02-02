Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $283,024.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,202 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,511 shares of company stock valued at $18,527,636. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.